ANL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
ASC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.27%)
ASL 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.13%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.59%)
BOP 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CNERGY 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.97%)
FNEL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
GGGL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
GGL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.17%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.48%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.94%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.32%)
PRL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
PTC 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 34.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.89%)
TELE 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.98%)
TPL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.37%)
TPLP 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.57%)
TREET 34.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 79.16 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.49%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.52%)
WAVES 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.65%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.27%)
BR100 4,517 Increased By 8.3 (0.18%)
BR30 16,676 Decreased By -59.6 (-0.36%)
KSE100 44,526 Increased By 11.6 (0.03%)
KSE30 17,410 Increased By 49.1 (0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,237
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,511,754
76824hr
Sindh
568,928
Punjab
502,012
Balochistan
35,357
Islamabad
134,496
KPK
216,386
Canadian Natural Resources sidesteps winter hit to post profit surge

Reuters 04 Mar, 2022

TORONTO: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd surpassed quarterly profit estimates on Thursday and raised its dividend as the oil and gas producer sidestepped a hit from harsh winter to cash in on surging crude prices.

Icy temperatures in December and early this year hit mining operations in western Canadian oil sands, the largest source of crude in the country, hurting production at companies such as Imperial Oil Ltd and Suncor Energy Inc.

Yet Alberta-based Canadian Natural’s output jumped 9% to 1.31 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the fourth quarter, allowing it to take advantage of a more than 50% rise in crude prices last year.

Oil prices have continued the rally this year, with global benchmark Brent crude rising above $110 a barrel in recent weeks after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stoked fresh supply concerns.

Canadian Natural’s average realized price for oil soared 79.5% to C$72.81 in the quarter to Dec. 31. Brent crude averaged $80 a barrel during the period.

That pushed up adjusted profit to C$2.63 billion ($2.08 billion), from C$176 million a year earlier. Per-share profit of $2.21 was higher than analysts’ expectations of C$2.14, according to Refinitiv data.

The company, one of the country’s largest oil and gas producers in the country, raised its quarterly dividend by 28% to C$0.75 per share.

