ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.22%)
ASC 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
AVN 100.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.39%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.82%)
FFL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
FNEL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
GGGL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
GGL 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.08%)
GTECH 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.53%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.23%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
MLCF 32.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.42%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PRL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.36%)
PTC 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.6%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2%)
TELE 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
TPL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.52%)
TPLP 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.64%)
TREET 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.31%)
TRG 77.57 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (4.22%)
UNITY 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
WAVES 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.55%)
YOUW 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
BR100 4,510 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.91%)
BR30 16,732 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.36%)
KSE100 44,454 Decreased By -349.6 (-0.78%)
KSE30 17,328 Decreased By -137.1 (-0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil touches $113 as Russian supply concerns increase amid sanctions

  • Brent crude futures rose by as much as $8 and touched as high as $113.02 a barrel, the highest since June 2014
Reuters Updated 02 Mar, 2022

MELBOURNE/BEIJING: Oil prices surged on Wednesday as supply disruption fears mounted following hefty sanctions on Russian banks amid the intensifying Ukraine conflict, while traders scrambled to seek alternative oil sources in an already tight market.

Brent crude futures rose by as much as $8 and touched as high as $113.02 a barrel, the highest since June 2014, before easing to $111.75 at 0804 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $7.24, or 7%, to $110.67 a barrel, after earlier hitting the highest since August 2013.

The backwardation in the Brent futures contract, when prompt prices exceed later dated supply, surged to the highest ever according to data going back to 2004. The premium of the first-month Brent future to the sixth-month contract rose to as much as $18.55 a barrel.

"Trade disruptions are starting to get people's attention," said Westpac economist Justin Smirk.

"Issues around trade finance and insurance - that's all impacting exports from the Black Sea. The supply shocks are unfolding," he said.

Russian oil exports account for around 8% of global supply.

Exxon Mobil on Tuesday said it would exit Russia oil and gas operations as a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The decision will see the firm pull out of managing large production facilities on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East.

At the same time, while Western powers have not imposed sanctions on energy exports directly, US traders at hubs in New York and the US Gulf are shunning Russian crude.

US President Joe Biden warned Vladimir Putin that the Russian leader "has no idea what's coming" in a State of the Union speech dominated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"People are not touching Russian barrels. You may see some on the water right now, but they were bought prior to the invasion.

There won't be much after that," one New York Harbor trader told Reuters.

State-run Indian refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp is seeking extra oil from Middle Eastern producers for April, fearing Western sanctions against Russia could hit deliveries of Urals crude.

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may sharply hike prices of crude for Asia in April, trade sources said, with differentials for most grades hitting all-time highs as global supplies tighten over financing and shipping issues from sanctions on Russia.

A coordinated release of 60 million barrels of oil by International Energy Agency member countries agreed on Tuesday put a lid on market gains, but analysts said that would only provide temporary relief on the supply front.

"They helped to cap the rise, but if you want to turn prices around, you need something more sustainable," Smirk said.

Commercial oil stockpiles are at their lowest since 2014, the IEA said.

Against that backdrop, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies, together known as OPEC+, are due to meet on Wednesday, where they are expected to stick to plans to add 400,000 barrels per day of supply each month.

Underscoring tightness in the market, the latest data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group showed US crude inventories fell by 6.1 million barrels for the week ended Feb. 25.

The US Energy Information Administration is due to release weekly data on Wednesday, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting a crude inventory build of 2.7 million barrels.

US West Texas Intermediate Oil International Energy Agency

Comments

1000 characters

Oil touches $113 as Russian supply concerns increase amid sanctions

IMF will question PM’s relief package

PM’s package financed through Rs50bn cut in PSDP

PM unveils industrial package

Stocks of edible oil at all-time low

Rs5 cut in power tariff: Implementation mechanism yet to be put into place

Sri Lanka runs out of fuel as dollar crisis worsens

World Bank announces more than $1bn in aid for Afghanistan

Mid-term review mechanism: Nepra approves some adjustments in KE tariff

Package for IT sector: govt envisages $1bn yearly inflows

Read more stories