ANL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.67%)
ASC 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.03%)
ASL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.44%)
AVN 100.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.75%)
BOP 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.61%)
CNERGY 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.87%)
FFL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.95%)
FNEL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.78%)
GGGL 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.59%)
GGL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.64%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.14%)
MLCF 32.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.87%)
PACE 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.7%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.67%)
PTC 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.72%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.17%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.29%)
TPL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.3%)
TPLP 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.74%)
TREET 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-4.35%)
TRG 72.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.18%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.94%)
WAVES 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.08%)
YOUW 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
BR100 4,494 Decreased By -57.4 (-1.26%)
BR30 16,361 Decreased By -431.5 (-2.57%)
KSE100 44,358 Decreased By -445.6 (-0.99%)
KSE30 17,291 Decreased By -173.5 (-0.99%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil climbs to over $108 on choked Russian supply as trade finance dries up

Reuters Updated 02 Mar, 2022

MELBOURNE: Oil prices rose on Wednesday as sanctions on Russian banks following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine hampered trade finance for crude shipments and some traders opted to avoid Russian supplies in an already tight market.

Brent crude futures climbed $3.55, or 3.4%, to $108.52 a barrel at 0135 GMT, scaling highs not seen since July 2014.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $3.75, or 3.6%, to $107.16, after peaking at $107.55 in early trade, the highest since July 28, 2014.

"Trade disruptions are starting to get people's attention," said Westpac economist Justin Smirk.

"Issues around trade finance and insurance - that's all impacting exports from the Black Sea. The supply shocks are unfolding," he said.

Russian oil exports account for around 8% of global supply.

At the same time, while Western powers have not imposed sanctions on energy exports directly, US traders at hubs in New York and the US Gulf are shunning Russian crude. "People are not touching Russian barrels. You may see some on the water right now, but they were bought prior to the invasion.

There won't be much after that," one New York Harbor trader told Reuters.

A coordinated release of 60 million barrels of oil by International Energy Agency member countries agreed on Tuesday put a lid on market gains, but analysts said that would only provide temporary relief on the supply front.

"They helped to cap the rise, but if you want to turn prices around, you need something more sustainable," Smirk said.

Commercial oil stockpiles are at their lowest since 2014, the IEA said.

Against that backdrop, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies, together known as OPEC+, are due to meet on Wednesday, where they are expected to stick to plans to add 400,000 barrels per day of supply each month.

Underscoring tightness in the market, the latest data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group showed US crude inventories fell by 6.1 million barrels for the week ended Feb. 25.

The US Energy Information Administration is due to release weekly data on Wednesday, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting a crude inventory build of 2.7 million barrels.

US West Texas Intermediate Oil International Energy Agency

Comments

1000 characters

Oil climbs to over $108 on choked Russian supply as trade finance dries up

PM’s package financed thru Rs50bn cut in PSDP

PM unveils industrial package

Stocks of edible oil at all-time low

Rs5 cut in power tariff: Implementation mechanism yet to be put into place

PM meets Chaudhry brothers

Mid-term review mechanism: Nepra approves some adjustments in KE tariff

Package for IT sector: govt envisages $1bn yearly inflows

PECA Ordinance: PM ‘misguided’, observes IHC

Any marriage under age of 18 declared illegal

Read more stories