ANL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (5.22%)
ASC 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.51%)
ASL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.37%)
AVN 102.30 Increased By ▲ 6.54 (6.83%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
FFL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
GGGL 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
GTECH 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
MLCF 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.06%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
PTC 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.88%)
TELE 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.46%)
TPL 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TPLP 32.25 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.73%)
TREET 35.59 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.86%)
TRG 74.10 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (6.62%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.65%)
WAVES 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
WTL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.89%)
YOUW 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
BR100 4,546 Increased By 33.5 (0.74%)
BR30 16,746 Increased By 393.9 (2.41%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By 279.7 (0.63%)
KSE30 17,450 Increased By 136.9 (0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil jumps over 3% to record high as Ukraine closes ports

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures jumped to a record high on Tuesday, as the shutting of Ukrainian ports...
Reuters 01 Mar, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures jumped to a record high on Tuesday, as the shutting of Ukrainian ports following Russia's invasion disrupted supply and raised prospects of demand from the Black Sea shifting to the tropical oil.

Ports in Ukraine will remain closed until the invasion ends, the head of Ukraine's Maritime Administration said, adding that the port of Mariupol has sustained damage from Russian shelling.

The Black Sea accounts for 60% of world sunflower oil output and 76% of exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 206 ringgit, or 3.27%, to 6,505 ringgit ($1,551.40) by the midday break, rising for a eighth in nine sessions.

The spot contract soared 4% to a record 7,750 ringgit ($1,848.32).

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is also expected to halt the processing and export of Ukrainian oilseed crops for at least one month, curbing flows of sunflower seed to the European Union, consultancy Strategie Grains said.

Palm prices rallied banking on higher export prospects after Black Sea shipping route was closed, Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

"Palm is expected to make-up for the shortfall, but palm is running on a very tight supply and peak production is months away," Varqa said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract vaulted 4.7%, while its palm oil contract gained 4.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 2.6%.

Rise in related edible oil prices triggered by Black Sea disruption will sustain palm prices until there is some sort of settlement to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Varqa added.

Malaysia's palm oil exports in February rose between 7.2% and 9.6% from January, cargo surveyors said on Monday.

Palm oil may retest a resistance at 6,488 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 6,562 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Oil Palm

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil jumps over 3% to record high as Ukraine closes ports

Russia asks Pakistan to start talks on bilateral trade

Putin lays out conditions as Russians shell Kharkiv

US downplays Putin nuclear mobilisation

Tarin briefs UNDP team about economic challenges, reforms

‘Rs5 power tariff cut will be adjusted through budgetary reallocation’

Reprising populist rhetoric, PM cuts rates of POL products, power

EEC mulling over plan: People in upper income basket may share subsidy burden

Oil prices climb as market weighs release of reserves vs Russia disruption

Real estate, housing societies: FBR restrains PSDDs from issuing NOC

Cut in POL products’ prices: Govt to bear over Rs70bn monthly loss

Read more stories