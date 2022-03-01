PTI govt to be removed only thru constitutional means: Sindh CM

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that the opposition will table a no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s government and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government now will have to go home.

Talking to reporters, after appearing before Accountability Court in illegal award of contracts in Sindh Nooriabad Power Companies (SPNC-I and SPNC-II) case, he said that the present government will be sent home through a constitutional process.

Shah said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was conducting a long march against the ongoing inflation, unemployment, and non-fulfilment of promises made by the present government with the masses.

People will participate in the PPP’s march in large numbers from wherever it passes, he said, adding that the people from across the country will join the march

till it reaches the capital city.

“PPP has launched its long march because it is high time to get rid of this incompetent government and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will awaken the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government from its deep sleep,” he said, adding that long march will reach the federal capital on March 8.

About the PTI’s Sindh march, he said that the PTI leaders seem like they have come to Sindh on a picnic as their rallies contain empty chairs.

Some cabinet ministers were looking for people to participate in its march, he said.

To a question about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation, he said that Khan would say nothing new in his today’s (Monday) address to the nation.

He said that the “selected” government needs to take immediate steps for the safe exit of Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine.

Earlier, he and other accused appeared before Accountability Court-III judge Syed Asghar Ali in Sindh Nooriabad Power Companies (SPNC-I and SPNC-II) case.

The court again deferred the indictment of the accused and observed that the court will indict the accused if the defence counsel failed to submit his argument over the acquittal application of the co-accused during the next hearing to be held on March 16.

During the hearing, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Waseem Javed submitted report of 45 banks but accused Muhammad Ali has no bank account.

Another co-accused Shaiza Jaffer filed an application before the court seeking acquittal in the case.

Accused Abdul Ghani Majeed’s counsel filed an application seeking one-day exemption from appearing before it, which the court approved.

The court issued notice to the accused, Majeed, for appearing before it during the next hearing.

The associate of Niaz Ali Sheikh’s lead counsel informed the court that Sheikh’s lawyer was busy in the Supreme Court in another case, due to which, he could not appear.

The court gave last chance to the defence for arguing over the acquittal application; otherwise, it will indict the accused during the next hearing to be held on March 16.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022