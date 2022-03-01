KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (February 28, 2022).

=========================================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================================== BMA Capital Adamjee Insurance 2,000 37.02 Alfalah Sec. 4,995,000 37.44 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,997,000 37.44 K & I Global Dewan Farooqe Motors 200,000 0.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 0.50 Adam Sec. Engro Corporation 500 268.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 268.45 BMA Capital Engro Polymer & Che 123,500 61.54 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 123,500 61.54 Fikree's (SMC) Fauji Fertilizer 25,000 107.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 107.40 Fortune Sec. First National Equity 1,500,000 7.12 Shaffi Securities 10,000 7.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,510,000 7.12 Fortune Sec. Ghani Global Glass 150,000 11.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 11.65 Fortune Sec. Hum Network Limited 200,000 6.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 6.90 Topline Sec. K-Electric Limited 2,600,000 3.19 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,600,000 3.19 Topline Sec. Lalpir Power Ltd. 300,000 12.78 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 12.78 Alfalah Sec. Mehmood Textile 240,000 820.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 240,000 820.00 Alfalah Sec. National Bank Pak. 2,422,000 30.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,422,000 30.10 Sherman Sec. Nishat (Chunain) 5,000 53.15 M. M. M. A. Khanani 30,000 53.00 JS Global Cap. 4,000 53.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 39,000 53.05 K & I Global Octopus Digital Ltd. 85,000 14.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 85,000 14.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Oil & Gas Dev. 5,012,000 87.00 Darson Sec. 5 86.62 Topline Sec. 197,800 85.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,209,805 86.93 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 5,000 76.50 Topline Sec. 188,000 75.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 193,000 75.62 Shaffi Securities Searle Company Ltd. 3,500 130.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 130.00 Sherman Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 2,500 68.47 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 68.47 Adam Sec. Unity Foods Limited 10,000 27.24 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 27.24 =========================================================================================================== Total Turnover 18,310,805 ===========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022