Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
01 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (February 28, 2022).
===========================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================================
BMA Capital Adamjee Insurance 2,000 37.02
Alfalah Sec. 4,995,000 37.44
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,997,000 37.44
K & I Global Dewan Farooqe Motors 200,000 0.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 0.50
Adam Sec. Engro Corporation 500 268.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 268.45
BMA Capital Engro Polymer & Che 123,500 61.54
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 123,500 61.54
Fikree's (SMC) Fauji Fertilizer 25,000 107.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 107.40
Fortune Sec. First National Equity 1,500,000 7.12
Shaffi Securities 10,000 7.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,510,000 7.12
Fortune Sec. Ghani Global Glass 150,000 11.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 11.65
Fortune Sec. Hum Network Limited 200,000 6.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 6.90
Topline Sec. K-Electric Limited 2,600,000 3.19
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,600,000 3.19
Topline Sec. Lalpir Power Ltd. 300,000 12.78
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 12.78
Alfalah Sec. Mehmood Textile 240,000 820.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 240,000 820.00
Alfalah Sec. National Bank Pak. 2,422,000 30.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,422,000 30.10
Sherman Sec. Nishat (Chunain) 5,000 53.15
M. M. M. A. Khanani 30,000 53.00
JS Global Cap. 4,000 53.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 39,000 53.05
K & I Global Octopus Digital Ltd. 85,000 14.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 85,000 14.00
Arif Habib Ltd. Oil & Gas Dev. 5,012,000 87.00
Darson Sec. 5 86.62
Topline Sec. 197,800 85.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,209,805 86.93
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 5,000 76.50
Topline Sec. 188,000 75.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 193,000 75.62
Shaffi Securities Searle Company Ltd. 3,500 130.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 130.00
Sherman Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 2,500 68.47
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 68.47
Adam Sec. Unity Foods Limited 10,000 27.24
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 27.24
===========================================================================================================
Total Turnover 18,310,805
===========================================================================================================
