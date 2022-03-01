ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
ASC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 95.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.46%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
FNEL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.76%)
GGGL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.51%)
GGL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.81%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.75%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
TELE 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.63%)
TPL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.98%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.1%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
WAVES 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.82%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.75%)
YOUW 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.6%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 74.3 (1.67%)
BR30 16,352 Increased By 383.5 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,461 Increased By 476.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,313 Increased By 221.8 (1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 01 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (February 28, 2022).

===========================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================================
Member                                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================================
BMA Capital                                  Adamjee Insurance                         2,000          37.02
Alfalah Sec.                                                                       4,995,000          37.44
                                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              4,997,000          37.44
K & I Global                                 Dewan Farooqe Motors                    200,000           0.50
                                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                200,000           0.50
Adam Sec.                                    Engro Corporation                           500         268.45
                                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    500         268.45
BMA Capital                                  Engro Polymer & Che                     123,500          61.54
                                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                123,500          61.54
Fikree's (SMC)                               Fauji Fertilizer                         25,000         107.40
                                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 25,000         107.40
Fortune Sec.                                 First National Equity                 1,500,000           7.12
Shaffi Securities                                                                     10,000           7.20
                                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,510,000           7.12
Fortune Sec.                                 Ghani Global Glass                      150,000          11.65
                                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                150,000          11.65
Fortune Sec.                                 Hum Network Limited                     200,000           6.90
                                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                200,000           6.90
Topline Sec.                                 K-Electric Limited                    2,600,000           3.19
                                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              2,600,000           3.19
Topline Sec.                                 Lalpir Power Ltd.                       300,000          12.78
                                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                300,000          12.78
Alfalah Sec.                                 Mehmood Textile                         240,000         820.00
                                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                240,000         820.00
Alfalah Sec.                                 National Bank Pak.                    2,422,000          30.10
                                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              2,422,000          30.10
Sherman Sec.                                 Nishat (Chunain)                          5,000          53.15
M. M. M. A. Khanani                                                                   30,000          53.00
JS Global Cap.                                                                         4,000          53.30
                                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 39,000          53.05
K & I Global                                 Octopus Digital Ltd.                     85,000          14.00
                                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 85,000          14.00
Arif Habib Ltd.                              Oil & Gas Dev.                        5,012,000          87.00
Darson Sec.                                                                                5          86.62
Topline Sec.                                                                         197,800          85.25
                                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              5,209,805          86.93
Ismail Iqbal Sec.                            Pakistan Petroleum                        5,000          76.50
Topline Sec.                                                                         188,000          75.60
                                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                193,000          75.62
Shaffi Securities                            Searle Company Ltd.                       3,500         130.00
                                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  3,500         130.00
Sherman Sec.                                 TRG Pakistan Ltd.                         2,500          68.47
                                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  2,500          68.47
Adam Sec.                                    Unity Foods Limited                      10,000          27.24
                                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 10,000          27.24
===========================================================================================================
                                             Total Turnover                       18,310,805
===========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Cross Transactions Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

‘Rs5 power tariff cut will be adjusted thru budgetary reallocation’

Tarin briefs UNDP team about economic challenges, reforms

Putin lays out conditions as Russians shell Kharkiv

Reprising populist rhetoric, PM cuts rates of POL products, power

Jul ’21-Feb ’22: Karachi LTO collects record revenue

Digital payments maintain growth: PRISM posts 1.1m transactions in 1QFY22

PM, COAS discuss situation

EEC mulling over plan: People in upper income basket may share subsidy burden

Real estate, housing societies: FBR restrains PSDDs from issuing NOC

Provisional figures: Feb tax collection stands at Rs443bn

Read more stories