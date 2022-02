KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday went up a bit on the local market, traders said. The yellow metal was selling for Rs127,950 per tola, up by Rs450 and Rs109,696 per 10 grams, up by Rs385.

Gold prices on the world market were quoted for $1890 per ounce. Silver was available for Rs1470 per tola and Rs1260.28 per 10 grams, traders said.

