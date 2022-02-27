Corn, soy basis steady/weaker amid volatile futures

CHICAGO: Spot basis bids for corn and soybeans were mostly steady across the U.S. Midwest on Friday as grain dealers carefully watched volatile futures prices, merchandisers said.

Soybean basis fell at an elevator in Burns Harbor, Indiana as well as a Davenport, Iowa river terminal. Corn bids also eased in Burns Harbor, Indiana.

Dealers continued rolling soybean bids to the Chicago Board of Trade May futures contract from the March contract. Dealers have also begun rolling corn bids to the Chicago Board of Trade May futures contract from the March contract.