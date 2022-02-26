ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
TikTok to be title sponsor of Pak-Aussie Test series in March

Muhammad Saleem 26 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced that TikTok, the leading destination for short form videos, will be the title sponsor of the historic Test series between Pakistan and Australia, which commences in Rawalpindi from March 4 (Friday).

This is the first time a digital entertainment platform has sponsored a bilateral series in Pakistan and represents an exciting step for both TikTok and PCB, bringing a new kind of partner for international cricket in the country. As the title sponsor, TikTok will provide a place where cricket fans can follow their favorite cricket content creators, share the best TikTok cricket content, and create their own special moments, reactions and celebrations around this historic series with Australia.

Alongside the partnership, PCB will launch an official TikTok account prior to the series with a mission to inspire and entertain millions of cricket fans not just in Pakistan but also around the world with exclusive behind-the-scenes content as well as current and archival footage.

PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain said: “We have already established an excellent relationship with TikTok, starting with the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022. Given that relationship, we are delighted to extend it further for the historic Pakistan versus Australia Test series, which will probably be the series of the year. This agreement with TikTok is a further indication of the current good health of Pakistan cricket and reflects the value and benefit commercial partners see by associating themselves with our brand.”

Paul Katrib, Head of Brand Marketing, Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Pakistan at TikTok said: “We are delighted to become the title sponsor of this historic Pakistan-Australia series. After the resounding success of our partnership with HBL PSL 2022, we want to continue cementing TikTok’s position as the ultimate platform for cricket fandom in Pakistan. TikTok has become a place where people enjoy a new type of experience for sports and cricket, in particular, as more and more cricket organisations, teams and players jump on our platform to engage directly with fans”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

TikTok PCB Pak Aussie Test series

