ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold, palladium dip as Ukraine conflict triggers volatility

Reuters 26 Feb, 2022

NEW YORK: Gold prices reversed course and slid 1% on Friday, while palladium dropped, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered wild swings in the precious complex as investors assessed the impact of the conflict.

Spot gold dipped 0.9% to $1,886.57 per ounce by 10:27 am ET (1527 GMT), swinging in negative and positive territory through the session. US gold futures slid 2% to $1,888.40.

“We think the price drop is premature, there is a risk of further escalation in the conflict and it could be just a temporary correction,” said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann.

There may be expectation among market participants that the sanctions imposed by the West on Russia are not tough enough, he added.

Prices of the safe-haven metal rallied over 3% to as high as $1,973.96 in the last session after Russia attacked Ukraine. Prices have retreated more than $80 from Thursday’s highs.

“The risk premium and safe haven demand will continue to support gold, but the upside is limited by the possible rate hike by the US Federal Reserve this March,” said Xaio Fu, head of commodities markets strategy at Bank of China International.

Palladium dropped 1.7% to $2,362.01. The metal touched $2,711.18 on Thursday, its highest since July last year.

Gold Gold Prices gold rates

Comments

Comments are closed.

Gold, palladium dip as Ukraine conflict triggers volatility

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs448bn allocation: water resources ministry receives interim proposals

Qureshi spurns criticism of Russia visit timing

Insurance costs of shipping through Black Sea soar

2,000 Pakistani students in Ukraine: PIA finalises repatriation plan

Conversion of 3 imported projects to Thar coal: PPIB rejects technical proposal of SECMC

New exploration, more gas production: PD asked to set up technical group

‘Troubled’ CASA 1000 project: WB mulling various options

Covid response: ECC approves Rs450m for NIH project

Under-construction projects: Purchasers of units may avail housing finance, says SBP

Daily wagers: FTO asks FBR to fix income limit for tax exemption

Read more stories