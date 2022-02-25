KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 21.687 billion and the number of lots traded at 15,007.

Major business was contributed by NSDQ 100 amounting to PKR 7.785 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 4.191, billion), DJ (PKR 3.067 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.976 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.901billion), Silver (PKR 818.984 million), Platinum (PKR 666.184 million), Copper (PKR 660.695 million), SP 500 (PKR 460.203 million), Natural Gas (PKR 107.987 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 51.739 million).

