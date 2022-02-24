ANL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.09%)
ASC 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.73%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.63%)
AVN 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-5.22%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-7.04%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.45%)
GGGL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.63%)
GGL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-6.56%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-7.98%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.11%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.33%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.77%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-8.86%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PRL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-5.46%)
PTC 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.74%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
SNGP 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.38%)
TELE 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.43%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-6.24%)
TREET 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-6.68%)
TRG 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-7.1%)
UNITY 26.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-4.1%)
WAVES 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-7.07%)
YOUW 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.64%)
BR100 4,479 Decreased By -112.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 16,094 Decreased By -866.1 (-5.11%)
KSE100 44,277 Decreased By -855.6 (-1.9%)
KSE30 17,238 Decreased By -346.1 (-1.97%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

LME aluminium scales record high as Russia attacks Ukraine

Reuters 24 Feb, 2022

London aluminium prices hit a record high on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised military operations in eastern Ukraine, fuelling fears of stricter sanctions on Moscow, a major metals producer.

Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said. US President Joe Biden said he would announce further sanctions on Russia on Thursday, in addition to financial measures imposed this week.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange hit a record high of $3,388 a tonne earlier in the session, and was up 2.4% at $3,370 by 0616 GMT.

Aluminium and nickel cling to gains as Russia sanctions support

"These are war times and markets are edgy about supply-side disruptions," said Vijay L Bhambwani, head of research at Mumbai-based Equitymaster, adding there are possibilities of sanctions on Russian metal companies.

Russia produces around 6% of the world's aluminium and 7% of its mined nickel.

LME nickel climbed 2.6% to $25,020 a tonne, having earlier hit a peak since August 2011 at $25,170.

The most-traded April nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 1.3% at 179,720 yuan ($28,433.11) a tonne, after touching record high of 182,170 yuan.

Fundamentals

  • LME copper rose 0.2% to $9,887 a tonne, lead was up 0.5% at $2,346.5, zinc gained 0.6% to $3,594.5 and tin was 0.4% higher at $45,095.

    • ShFE copper fell 0.5% to 70,940 yuan a tonne, aluminium was flat at 22,890 yuan a tonne, zinc slipped 1.4% to 24,780 yuan, lead fell 0.4% to 15,490 yuan and tin was 0.6% higher at 339,010 yuan.

    • Global stocks and US bond yields dived on Thursday, while the dollar, gold and oil prices rocketed higher.

  • San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Wednesday she expects the US central bank will need to raise rates at least four times this year, and likely more, to stop high inflation from getting worse.

  • China's Zijin Mining, said on Wednesday its joint venture copper mine project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will spend $50 million on an upgrade that will boost both its metal producing capacity and output.

Vladimir Putin aluminium Moscow US president Joe Biden

Comments

1000 characters

LME aluminium scales record high as Russia attacks Ukraine

Arrival in Russia: PM accorded red carpet welcome

Low diesel stocks cause concerns

Strategic reserves: Govt to purchase 0.3m tons of sugar from mills

Israeli strike kills three Syrian soldiers near Damascus: state media

Pakistan's fintech NayaPay lands $13mn in early-stage funding

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Govt is all set to amend Export, Import Policy Order

BPS 1 to 19 employees: MoF grants 15pc disparity reduction allowance

Cement manufacturers, industries: SC rejects stay order plea against CCP orders

Opposition steps up efforts aimed at ousting govt

IT ministry urges PM to withdraw or review PECA ordinance

Read more stories