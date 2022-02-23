ANL 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
AVN 98.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.7%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
FFL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
FNEL 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
GGL 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.67%)
GTECH 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MLCF 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.1%)
PACE 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
PRL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.9%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
SNGP 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.19%)
TELE 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.36%)
TPL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.34%)
TPLP 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
TREET 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.93%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
WAVES 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
WTL 1.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
BR100 4,536 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.66%)
BR30 16,666 Decreased By -147.8 (-0.88%)
KSE100 44,766 Decreased By -246.6 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,394 Decreased By -119.5 (-0.68%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin says Russia's interests 'non-negotiable'

AFP 23 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow was ready to look for "diplomatic solutions" amid raging tensions with the West over Ukraine but stressed that the country's interests were non-negotiable.

"Our country is always open for direct and honest dialogue, for the search for diplomatic solutions to the most complex problems," Putin said in a video address to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day, a public holiday in Russia.

But he added: "The interests of Russia, the security of our citizens, are non-negotiable for us."

China moves closer to Russia, but wary on Ukraine

Putin spoke after parliament's upper house, the Federation Council, on Tuesday gave him unanimous approval to deploy "peacekeepers" to two breakaway Ukrainian regions now recognised by Moscow as independent, and potentially into other parts of Ukraine.

In the video address, Putin congratulated the country's men and said he was certain of the "professionalism" of the Russian military and that they will stand up for the country's national interests.

He praised the battle-readiness of the Russian army and said the country would continue to develop state-of-the-art weapons.

"We will continue to develop advanced weapon systems, including hypersonic and those based on new physical principles, and expand the use of advanced digital technologies and elements of artificial intelligence," the Kremlin strongman added. "Such complexes are truly the weapons of the future, which significantly increase the combat potential of our armed forces."

Western officials have been warning for weeks the Russian leader has been preparing an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden announced tough new sanctions against Russia for "beginning" an invasion of Ukraine but said there was still time to avoid war.

Vladimir Putin Fatherland Day Russia's interests 'non negotiable'

Comments

1000 characters

Putin says Russia's interests 'non-negotiable'

Provinces to be asked to share subsidy burden

Sukuk, IMF package to help shore up Pakistan's economy: Moody’s

PPP's senior leader Rehman Malik passes away

PML-N to challenge PECA Ordinance 2022 in IHC

SCBA, PBC reject amendments to PECA, election law

Energy and agriculture sectors: ITFC signs $1.2bn Annual Plan in favour of Pakistan

Pakistan revises Covid-19 protocols for inbound passengers

Refunds under FASTER system: Exporters challenge notices

Baqir explains why SBP has chosen Chunian for EWRF launch

FCA: KE seeks Rs3.40/unit increase for January

Read more stories