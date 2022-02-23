CBOT wheat may test resistance at $8.50

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may test resistance at $8.50 a bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $8.57-1/4 to $8.64-1/2 range.

The contract is riding on a wave C from $7.64-3/4. This wave has travelled far above its 100% projection level of $8.26-1/2.

It has a better chance of extending into $8.50 to $8.64-1/2 range.

The strong momentum accumulated on Tuesday guarantees a further gain on Wednesday.

It won't be a surprise if wheat repeats another six percent gain.

A break below $8.35-1/2 may cause a shallow fall into $8.26-1/2 to $8.30-3/4 range. On the daily chart, wheat broke a resistance at $8.35-1/2.

Deepening Russia-Ukraine tensions seen curbing food supplies, lifting prices

The break not only opened the way towards $8.56 but also confirmed a double-bottom which suggests a target of $9.27.

On the weekly continuous chart, wheat is about to break a key resistance at $8.47 and rise towards $9.62.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.