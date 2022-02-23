ANL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
AVN 99.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.36%)
BOP 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CNERGY 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
FFL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
GGGL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
GGL 19.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
GTECH 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.75%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
PTC 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.25%)
TELE 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.36%)
TPL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
TPLP 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
TREET 37.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.73%)
TRG 77.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
UNITY 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
WAVES 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.66%)
YOUW 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
BR100 4,566 Decreased By -0.4 (-0.01%)
BR30 16,878 Increased By 64.8 (0.39%)
KSE100 45,039 Increased By 26.4 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,508 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
CBOT wheat may test resistance at $8.50

Reuters 23 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may test resistance at $8.50 a bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $8.57-1/4 to $8.64-1/2 range.

The contract is riding on a wave C from $7.64-3/4. This wave has travelled far above its 100% projection level of $8.26-1/2.

It has a better chance of extending into $8.50 to $8.64-1/2 range.

The strong momentum accumulated on Tuesday guarantees a further gain on Wednesday.

It won't be a surprise if wheat repeats another six percent gain.

A break below $8.35-1/2 may cause a shallow fall into $8.26-1/2 to $8.30-3/4 range. On the daily chart, wheat broke a resistance at $8.35-1/2.

Deepening Russia-Ukraine tensions seen curbing food supplies, lifting prices

The break not only opened the way towards $8.56 but also confirmed a double-bottom which suggests a target of $9.27.

On the weekly continuous chart, wheat is about to break a key resistance at $8.47 and rise towards $9.62.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Corn

