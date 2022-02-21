ANL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.84%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.65%)
ASL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
AVN 104.79 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.34%)
BOP 8.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
GGGL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
GGL 20.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.57%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUMNL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.66%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.45%)
KOSM 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.27%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
PRL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
PTC 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
TELE 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
TPL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.13%)
TPLP 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.73%)
TREET 38.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
TRG 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.13%)
UNITY 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.49%)
WAVES 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.84%)
BR100 4,647 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.41%)
BR30 17,622 Decreased By -175.4 (-0.99%)
KSE100 45,551 Decreased By -125.3 (-0.27%)
KSE30 17,756 Decreased By -47.5 (-0.27%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Palm oil may break support at 5,484 ringgit and fall more

Reuters 21 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a support at 5,484 ringgit per tonne, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling into 5,366-5,425 ringgit range.

The contract failed to break a resistance at 5,608 ringgit.

The failure marked the completion of a bounce from the Feb. 17 low of 5,412 ringgit.

The downtrend from the Feb. 15 high of 5,773 ringgit may have resumed, which may consist of three waves. The wave c is unfolding towards the target zone.

A break above 5,608 ringgit could lead to a gain into 5,676-5,749 ringgit range. On the daily chart, a round top is forming below a key resistance at 5,821 ringgit.

Palm jumps over 2% on stronger partial Feb exports

The top will be confirmed when the contract breaks 5,412 ringgit. The break could open the way towards 5,189 ringgit.

A break above 5,666 ringgit would complicate the picture as the contract may either peal around 5,821 ringgit or extend much to 6,112 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Oil Palm

