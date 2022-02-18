NY cocoa may test resistance at $2,707

SINGAPORE: New York March cocoa may stabilize around a support at $2,653 and test a resistance at $2,707 per tonne.

The fall from $2,838 has been controlled by two sets of retracements, respectively, on the uptrend from $2,495 and the one from $2,355.

A five-wave cycle from $2,838 seems to have completed around $2,653.

A break above $2,707 could lead to a gain to $2,757 while a break below $2,653 could open the way towards the range of $2,597-$2,626.

Cocoa futures fall sharply, sugar and coffee also down

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.