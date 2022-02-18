ANL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
AVN 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.17%)
BOP 8.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
GTECH 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
KOSM 4.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
PACE 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
PTC 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
SNGP 36.72 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (6.28%)
TELE 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.74%)
TPL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
TPLP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.66%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
TRG 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WAVES 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,648 Increased By 6.8 (0.15%)
BR30 17,728 Increased By 14.6 (0.08%)
KSE100 45,553 Increased By 111.9 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,744 Increased By 45.4 (0.26%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
NY cocoa may test resistance at $2,707

Reuters 18 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: New York March cocoa may stabilize around a support at $2,653 and test a resistance at $2,707 per tonne.

The fall from $2,838 has been controlled by two sets of retracements, respectively, on the uptrend from $2,495 and the one from $2,355.

A five-wave cycle from $2,838 seems to have completed around $2,653.

A break above $2,707 could lead to a gain to $2,757 while a break below $2,653 could open the way towards the range of $2,597-$2,626.

Cocoa futures fall sharply, sugar and coffee also down

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

