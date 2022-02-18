ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.69%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
CNERGY 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FFL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
GGL 21.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
SNGP 35.42 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.52%)
TELE 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
TPL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
TPLP 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.32%)
TREET 38.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
TRG 85.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
WAVES 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,644 Increased By 2.3 (0.05%)
BR30 17,749 Increased By 36.1 (0.2%)
KSE100 45,520 Increased By 79 (0.17%)
KSE30 17,725 Increased By 26.3 (0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may retrace into $15.60-3/4 to $15.72-1/4 range

Reuters 18 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may retrace into a range of $15.60-3/4 to $15.72-1/4 per bushel, before rising again.

The wave V-5 from Feb. 15 low of $15.42-1/4 may have completed its first part. The current part will be a drop towards the target zone.

A total of five small waves will make up the wave V-5.

As a result, the uptrend may eventually extend above $16.27-1/4. A break above $16.02-3/4 could confirm the continuation of the uptrend.

On the daily chart, the small spinning top on Thursday signals a hesitation of bulls. The contract may consolidate below the resistance at $15.96-1/4 for one or two days before resuming its rise.

Soybeans ease on rainfall forecast in South America; wheat rises

A break below $15.73-3/4 may cause a fall limited to $15.37-1/4.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat soybean

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT soybeans may retrace into $15.60-3/4 to $15.72-1/4 range

Jul-Jan FDI posts 11pc growth YoY

CCoCPEC approves several projects

GPP, NPP: MoF asked to expedite sell-off approval process

Tier-1 retailers: FBR unveils procedure for outlet sealing, de-sealing

Polio eradication quite possible, Gates tells PM

'Imported case from Pakistan': Malawi declares polio outbreak, WHO says

Yen bid, bitcoin battered as Ukraine fears leave traders nervous

Polio eradication committed: Afghanistan requires international support: PM

GST on supplies: Charity hospitals suffer big setback

Services under ICT (Tax on Services) Ord: FBR rescinds 6 notifications on GST levy

Read more stories