ANL 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.88%)
BOP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.91%)
CNERGY 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
GGL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.38%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
SNGP 35.59 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.01%)
TELE 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.12%)
TPL 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
TPLP 32.24 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.42%)
TREET 38.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
TRG 85.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.58%)
UNITY 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
YOUW 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,643 Increased By 1.7 (0.04%)
BR30 17,756 Increased By 43.1 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,518 Increased By 76.9 (0.17%)
KSE30 17,722 Increased By 22.9 (0.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Palm oil may test resistance at 5,608 ringgit

Reuters 18 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a resistance at 5,608 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 5,676 ringgit.

A tiny double-bottom has been confirmed, which suggests a target of 5,676 ringgit.

Even if the contract could climb to this level, the downtrend from the Feb. 15 high of 5,773 ringgit is expected to resume, due to the completion of a five-wave cycle from 4,294 ringgit.

A failure to break 5,608 ringgit could be the very early signal of the downtrend resumption.

A break below 5,484 ringgit could confirm the resumption.

Palm ends higher

On the daily chart, a top is forming below a key resistance at 5,821 ringgit. It looks like a round top, which means a completion of the bounce in the range of 5,550-5,666 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

