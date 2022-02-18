Nickel prices at 3-1/2-week high on Russian supply angst, low stocks

Nickel prices rose on Friday to their highest levels in 3-1/2 weeks after the market was bolstered by lower inventories and as the prospect of sanctions on Russia, a major producer of the metal, exacerbated concerns of reduced supply.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.9% to $24,095 a tonne, after hitting its highest level since Jan. 24.

The metal climbed 4.4% so far this week, set for its biggest weekly gain in four.

The most-traded March nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 2.9% to 178,220 yuan ($28,140.15) a tonne.

Stocking supply concerns, the European Union is ready to present a tough package of sanctions as soon as needed, as Russian troops inch closer to Ukraine, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

Russia's Norilsk Nickel supplies about 10% of the world's nickel output.

Nickel stocks in LME-registered warehouses were at their lowest since December 2019 at 83,736 tonnes, while premium for cash nickel over the three-month contract rose to $368 a tonne.

Fundamentals