ANL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 103.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.9%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
CNERGY 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FFL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
GGL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.53%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
SNGP 35.42 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.52%)
TELE 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
TPL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
TPLP 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.32%)
TREET 38.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
TRG 85.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
WAVES 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
YOUW 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,644 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 17,748 Increased By 34.3 (0.19%)
KSE100 45,525 Increased By 83.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 17,725 Increased By 26.6 (0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nickel prices at 3-1/2-week high on Russian supply angst, low stocks

Reuters 18 Feb, 2022

Nickel prices rose on Friday to their highest levels in 3-1/2 weeks after the market was bolstered by lower inventories and as the prospect of sanctions on Russia, a major producer of the metal, exacerbated concerns of reduced supply.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.9% to $24,095 a tonne, after hitting its highest level since Jan. 24.

The metal climbed 4.4% so far this week, set for its biggest weekly gain in four.

The most-traded March nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 2.9% to 178,220 yuan ($28,140.15) a tonne.

Stocking supply concerns, the European Union is ready to present a tough package of sanctions as soon as needed, as Russian troops inch closer to Ukraine, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

Aluminium and nickel climb on Russian supply angst

Russia's Norilsk Nickel supplies about 10% of the world's nickel output.

Nickel stocks in LME-registered warehouses were at their lowest since December 2019 at 83,736 tonnes, while premium for cash nickel over the three-month contract rose to $368 a tonne.

Fundamentals

  • LME copper rose 0.4% to $9,970.5 a tonne, aluminium fell 0.4% to $3,255.5 a tonne, lead inched up 0.1% to $2,348, zinc was flat at $3,608 and tin edged 0.3% higher to $43,990.

  • ShFE copper rose 0.3% to 71,570 yuan a tonne, aluminium edged up 0.2% to 22,700 yuan, zinc gained 0.6% to 25,135 yuan, lead was up 0.5% to 15,515 yuan and tin was 1.7% higher at 339,430 yuan.

  • Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said on Thursday the US central bank will need to move more aggressively to remove accommodation than it did following the Great Recession, while St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard called for interest rate hike by a full percentage point by July.

  • The top finance minister in China, the world's biggest metals consumer, pledged to cut corporate tax rates more forcefully, strengthen targeted fiscal spending, and tighten fiscal discipline this year as part of efforts to stabilise the macro economy ahead of the Communist Party's 20th party congress.

  • China's refined tin production in January fell 3.4% from the previous month, data released by state-backed research house Antaike showed on Thursday.

Copper Shanghai Futures Exchange Nickel

Comments

1000 characters

Nickel prices at 3-1/2-week high on Russian supply angst, low stocks

Jul-Jan FDI posts 11pc growth YoY

CCoCPEC approves several projects

GPP, NPP: MoF asked to expedite sell-off approval process

Tier-1 retailers: FBR unveils procedure for outlet sealing, de-sealing

Polio eradication quite possible, Gates tells PM

'Imported case from Pakistan': Malawi declares polio outbreak, WHO says

Yen bid, bitcoin battered as Ukraine fears leave traders nervous

Polio eradication committed: Afghanistan requires international support: PM

GST on supplies: Charity hospitals suffer big setback

Services under ICT (Tax on Services) Ord: FBR rescinds 6 notifications on GST levy

Read more stories