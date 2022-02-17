ANL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
ASC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
AVN 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.06%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
GGGL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
GGL 20.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.07%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
KOSM 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.76%)
SNGP 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
TELE 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.03%)
TPL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.23%)
TPLP 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.22%)
TREET 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.99%)
TRG 85.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.36%)
UNITY 28.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-5.38%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.45%)
YOUW 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BR100 4,636 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.44%)
BR30 17,709 Decreased By -247.7 (-1.38%)
KSE100 45,431 Decreased By -253.5 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,700 Decreased By -88.3 (-0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Soybeans ease on rainfall forecast in South America; wheat rises

Reuters 17 Feb, 2022

MUMBAI: Chicago soybeans eased on Thursday, hit by increased chances of rain next week in southern Brazil and northern Argentina after hot, dry conditions this week, while lower crude oil prices also dampened sentiment.

The-most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.41% at $15.81-1/4 a bushel, as of 0417 GMT, after rising 2.3% on Wednesday.

"After yesterday's rally, soybeans are taking a pause. The market is waiting for the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) weekly report and closely monitoring rainfall forecast for Argentina and Brazil as well," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.

The USDA's weekly report due later in the day was expected to show soybean export sales between 1.55 million and 3.3 million tonnes.

China’s Inner Mongolia to expand soyabean planting

Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) said on Wednesday a fire had broken out at its Claypool, Indiana, soybean processing and biodiesel plant, the largest fully integrated soybean processing and biodiesel plant in the United States.

Brazilian soybean farmers are expected to produce 125.8 million tonnes of soybeans this season, 8.4 million tonnes less than forecast ahead of a crop tour of key producing regions, some of which have been hit by a severe drought.

Chicago wheat rose 1.24% to $7.96 a bushel on concerns over supplies from Black Sea region because of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, while corn was down 0.04% at $6.64-3/4 a bushel.

Jordan's state grain buyer has issued a tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat, while Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities floated a tender on Wednesday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from April 1-10.

Oil slid more than 2% on Thursday after both France and Iran said parties are closer to an agreement to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, offsetting ongoing concerns over the situation in Ukraine.

Soybeans

