Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
17 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (February 16, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Axis Global Amreli Steels Ltd 2,000 41.08
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 41.08
High Land Securities International Steels 500 66.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 66.00
Surmawala Sec. NetSol Technologies 5,000 206.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 206.00
AL Habib Cap. Mkt TRG Pakistan Ltd. 5 85.23
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5 85.23
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 7,505
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.