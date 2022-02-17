KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (February 16, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Axis Global Amreli Steels Ltd 2,000 41.08 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 41.08 High Land Securities International Steels 500 66.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 66.00 Surmawala Sec. NetSol Technologies 5,000 206.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 206.00 AL Habib Cap. Mkt TRG Pakistan Ltd. 5 85.23 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5 85.23 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 7,505 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022