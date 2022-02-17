ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report 17 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (February 16, 2022).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Axis Global                  Amreli Steels Ltd                       2,000            41.08
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                2,000            41.08
High Land Securities         International Steels                      500            66.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  500            66.00
Surmawala Sec.               NetSol Technologies                     5,000           206.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                5,000           206.00
AL Habib Cap. Mkt            TRG Pakistan Ltd.                           5            85.23
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    5            85.23
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                          7,505
===========================================================================================

