ANL 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
AVN 108.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.14%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
GGGL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
GTECH 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 33.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.13%)
PACE 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.32%)
PTC 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 34.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.03%)
TELE 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
TPL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TPLP 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
TREET 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
TRG 85.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1%)
UNITY 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WAVES 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.31%)
WTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.51%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,672 Increased By 12.3 (0.26%)
BR30 18,082 Increased By 44.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,775 Increased By 43.8 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,832 Increased By 27.7 (0.16%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,877
4924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,491,423
2,46524hr
Sindh
560,670
Punjab
496,724
Balochistan
35,133
Islamabad
133,388
KPK
212,078
Palm trades sideways on stronger early Feb exports, weak crude weighs

Reuters 16 Feb, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures traded sideways early Wednesday as the most active contract rolled over to a new month, underpinned by a surge in early February exports but weighed by weak crude futures.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 7 ringgit, or 0.13%, to 5,467 ringgit ($1,305.71) a tonne by 0303 GMT.

Fundamentals

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Feb. 1-15 rose between 18.8% and 23.6% from the previous month, rebounding from a dismal performance in January, according to data by cargo surveyors on Tuesday.

Palm closes at record high as India import tax cut fuels demand hopes

India has raised the base import prices of palm oil, soyoil, gold and silver, the government said in a statement late on Tuesday, as prices jumped in the overseas market.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 0.5%, while its palm oil contract lost 0.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may break a support at 5,359 ringgit per tonne and fall to 5,217 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

