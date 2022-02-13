ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,731
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,480,592
3,01924hr
Sindh
556,772
Punjab
494,238
Balochistan
35,017
Islamabad
132,892
KPK
208,817
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Paris wheat rises on Russia-Ukraine risks, Polish prices down

Reuters 13 Feb, 2022

PARIS: Euronext wheat rose on Friday as continuing tensions between Russia and Ukraine kept attention on possible disruption to Black Sea grain shipments. March wheat on Paris-based Euronext was up 5.75 euros, or 2.2%, at 267.25 euros ($304.56) a tonne by 1547 GMT.

The contract had again found chart support around the 260 euro and $300 equivalent levels after a late fall on Thursday, traders said. Comments by US officials put the focus back on the risk of conflict, with President Joe Biden urging US citizens to leave Ukraine and Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying a Russian invasion could occur at any time.

Moscow has denied it plans to invade Ukraine. Traders said on Friday that Russian naval drills were not yet affecting Ukrainian grain exports, although the market was watching to see what occurs next week when restrictions on navigation are scheduled.

“You’re seeing two distinct markets,” Nathan Cordier of consultancy Agritel said. “The futures market is reacting very nervously to headlines, in contrast to the physical market.”

Continuing competition from Ukrainian and Russian wheat in international markets, as well as stalled French sales to Algeria, have curbed western European exports. Consultancy Strategie Grains cut its forecast for EU soft wheat exports in 2021/22.

Aside from ongoing demand from Morocco, French wheat was seen as best placed to capture extra exports within the European Union as rising maize prices made wheat more attractive for livestock feed makers, traders said. In Poland, prices fell this week on slow exports and the belief that inventories on farms remained large.

Exporter purchase offers for Polish 12.5% protein wheat fell about 55 zloty on the week to around 1,240 zloty (274.5 euros) a tonne for February/March delivery to ports. “Poland’s exports are very slack,” one Polish trader said, and estimated only 100,000 tonnes of wheat were shipped via Polish ports in January, with less expected in February.

The trader said only one large vessel was loading wheat in Poland and it was bound for Spain rather than a non-EU country. Polish millers lowered purchase offers for 12.5% protein wheat by 10-20 zloty to around 1,220-1,280 for nearby delivery, depending on the region.

Wheat Joe Biden European Union euros Antony Blinken Russian wheat

Comments

Comments are closed.

Paris wheat rises on Russia-Ukraine risks, Polish prices down

Transporting wheat to Afghanistan: Pakistan, India agree to mechanism

Telecom sector: Country not performing well on some key indicators: MoIT

Minister says there’s decline in prices of essential commodities

Dec tariff hiked by Rs3.10/unit

Commercial consumers: Ogra notifies LNG sale prices for Jan, Feb

Citizen Portal: PM orders reopening of 230,000 complaints

Islamabad-based businesses urged to make investment in AJK

Accountability court says Saaf Pani Project ‘clean and transparent’

Hindu hardliners protest IIOJK tweets in Modi’s home state

SC to hear pleas of two former colonels on 15th

Read more stories