KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 21.266 billion and the number of lots traded at 17,940. Major business was contributed by NSDQ 100 amounting to PKR 5.306 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 5.279 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.127 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.411 billion), DJ (PKR 1.938 billion), Platinum (PKR 945.466 million), Silver (PKR 680.956 million), SP 500 (PKR 394.848 million), Copper (PKR 130.495 million), Natural Gas (PKR 37.477 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 14.432 million). In Agricultural Commodities, one lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 1.103 million was traded.

