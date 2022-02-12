ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Argentina farm belt drought awakens ghost of 2018 soyabean ‘disaster’

Reuters 12 Feb, 2022

BUENOS AIRES: Dry weather in recent weeks and scant hopes of significant rains for the rest of the month in Argentina’s soy belt are igniting fears of a “productive disaster” akin to that in 2018, the Rosario grains exchange (BCR) said on Thursday.

Argentina, the world’s top soybean oil and meal exporter, already saw its 2021/22 campaign bruised by drought and heat waves from December until mid-January, when rains finally arrived. However, those have dissipated again this month.

“There’s new bad news for Argentina concerning the weather. ‘La Nina’ has gained ground and it’s impact will not be diminished, like we thought up to just some days ago,” the exchange said in a monthly report.

“The ghost of the productive disaster of 2018 is surrounding 2021/22 soy,” it added, referring to the drought that drove the harvest below 38 million tonnes. The current forecast, already cut sharply in January, is for 40.5 million tonnes.

Farmers and weather forecasters had hoped for stronger rains in the second half of February, though concern is growing they may not materialize, with large swathes of Argentina’s normally lush Pampas grasslands already dry.

In the provinces of Santa Fe, Cordoba and Entre Rios “the situation is still very delicate, with soil conditions ranging from scarce (humidity) to drought,” the exchange said, adding northern Buenos Aires province had received adequate rains.

It said it was hard to predict the conditions in the third and fourth week of February, which had big impact on early planted soy yields in Argentina. “But what can be seen today definitely isn’t encouraging,” it added.

The dry spell comes amid a “La Nina” weather pattern, which decreases rain levels in Argentina’s central plains. Last month experts predicted it would fade away, but the grains exchange said it looked to be still active and would remain so.

In its monthly report the BCR held its estimate for 2021/22 corn harvest at 48 million tonnes, but warned that low yields from some unusually early harvests because of the dry weather were “not a good sign.”

Last month the exchange lowered its estimate for corn production by 8 million tonnes due to the December-January drought. Argentina is the world’s second largest corn exporter.

“We need to wait for the corn harvest to be further advanced in order to have a clear picture of results,” the exchange said.

dry weather Rosario grains exchange (BCR) 2018 soyabean ‘disaster’ “productive disaster”

Comments

Comments are closed.

Argentina farm belt drought awakens ghost of 2018 soyabean ‘disaster’

Jul-Jan FY22L: Record $18bn remittance inflows received by country

Gas, power bills for 7th census: PBS refuses to use tablets to read barcodes

WB briefs ministry about projects being funded by it

PDM decides to bring no-trust motion against govt

Small hydropower projects: PPIB urges PD to expedite work on required approvals

Trade with Iran, Afghanistan in local currencies: SBP, FBR directed to make arrangements

PTCL CEO rules out Ufone merger

SUV segment Oshan X7; Master Changan says will commence volume production

G-13 project: PM finds staff missing from site

Roshan Digital Account for overseas: PM asks SBP to provide online facility of real time money transfer

Read more stories