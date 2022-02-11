ANL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
AVN 105.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
FNEL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.41%)
GGGL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
GGL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.68%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.61%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
PRL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PTC 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-7%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TELE 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.1%)
TPL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.14%)
TPLP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.12%)
TREET 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.53%)
TRG 85.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.38%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.23%)
WAVES 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.56%)
YOUW 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
BR100 4,718 Increased By 8.3 (0.18%)
BR30 18,152 Increased By 29.6 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,054 Increased By 114.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,984 Increased By 45.8 (0.26%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil neutral in 5,528-5,608 ringgit range

Reuters 11 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 5,528-5,608 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction.

A break above 5,608 ringgit could lead to a gain into 5,676-5,749 ringgit range, while a break below 5,528 ringgit could open the way toward a zone of 5,366-5,425 ringgit.

The drop from the Feb. 7 high of 5,749 ringgit is against a five-wave cycle from 4,294 ringgit.

It may extend towards the bottom of the wave 4 at 4,912 ringgit.

Based on these readings, the bias could be towards the downside.

Palm rebounds on supply worries after Indonesia's fresh restrictions for exports

On the daily chart, the contract is stuck in a narrow range of 5,529-5,644 ringgit, which is similar to the neutral range on the hourly chart.

Signals are a bit mixed as a rising trendline suggests a drop, while a bullish engulfing pattern indicates a gain towards 5,749 ringgit. With CBOT grains having suffered a loss on Thursday, palm oil may fall on Friday.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Oil Palm

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil neutral in 5,528-5,608 ringgit range

Ministries asked to raise efficiency

Rs273bn KCR project sent to ECNEC

RSEZ: Chinese investors want more incentives

MSCI unveils Pakistan constituents for its indices

CCoE approves revised CDMP

1.2m new jobs expected: Over 70,000 housing projects worth Rs1.4trn approved: PM

Sales tax on light diesel abolished

Transactions related to Discos: Govt to hire financial advisor; WB’s assistance to be sought

Purported favour to 6 big firms: FBR gives its ex-chairman Zaidi a clean chit

K-IV liabilities: Tarin warns Sindh of federal adjuster’s intervention

Read more stories