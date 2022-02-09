ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar hits one-month high to yen as US yields rise

Reuters 09 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: The dollar touched a one-month high versus the yen on Wednesday, boosted by a climb in Treasury yields to multi-year peaks overnight as traders wait on US inflation data this week for clues on the pace of Federal Reserve policy tightening.

The euro continued to retreat from near a three-month high to Japan's currency after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde earlier this week tapped down expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes.

A more hawkish tone from both the ECB and the Fed last week caught markets off guard and sent yields soaring on euro zone and US debt in anticipation rates could rise faster and higher than previously expected.

The dollar rose at one point in early Asian trading to 115.69 yen, the highest since Jan. 10, before pulling back to last trade 0.08% lower at 115.43.

Rupee's winning streak ends, falls marginally against US dollar

The 10-year Treasury yield surged as high as 1.97% on Tuesday for the first time since Nov. 2019.

The yield on the two-year note, which is more sensitive to interest rate expectations, reached 1.347 for the first time since February 2020.

Markets are pricing in more than a 70% chance of a 25 basis point hike and a nearly 30% chance for a 50 basis point hike when US policymakers meet in March, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

High US inflation may go even higher before getting better, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Tuesday.

Consumer prices probably climbed 7.3% year-over-year in January, economists polled by Reuters predict US data will show on Thursday.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against six major peers, edged 0.02% higher to 95.614, after bouncing off a 2-1/2-week low of 95.136 reached Friday. It touched the highest since June 2020 at 97.441 at the end of last month.

The dollar index is "in a holding pattern while markets weigh up the prospect of an abrupt Fed policy tightening against the ECB's hawkish backflip," Westpac strategists wrote in a client note.

Although a more hawkish ECB will keep a lid on dollar gains near-term, the dollar's "medium-term bull trend is still intact," and the dollar index is a buy on dips to the low 95 level, they wrote.

The ECB's Lagarde said on Monday there was no need for extensive tightening, trying to temper rising expectations for aggressive action after she last week opened the door a crack to a potential rate rise this year.

The euro was about flat at $1.1420, following its gradual retreat from a peak of $1.1483 on Friday, which matched the highest level in almost three months.

Euro Yuan Dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar hits one-month high to yen as US yields rise

Saindak project: SML-MCC lease contract period may be extended to 2037

Tarin, WB officials discuss RISE-II

FC’s, Rangers’ salaries raised

US-China tensions: Pakistan wants bridging role: PM

Sialkot-Kharian Motorway: Govt to issue sovereign guarantee

Matters relating to sales tax, income tax, FED: FY23 budget to envisage ‘one’ document for business community, general public

Stability in wheat prices: Balochistan asked to take required steps

Real estate projects: ICPL launches ‘Tameer Fund’

PPP required to rebuild ‘trust’, says PML-N’s Khaqan

Mayor elections of D I Khan: IHC suspends ECP’s Gandapur disqualification decision

Read more stories