ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,516
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,463,111
3,33824hr
Sindh
552,262
Punjab
489,655
Balochistan
34,819
Islamabad
131,628
KPK
203,110
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans climb to eight-month high on S.American supply worries

Reuters 07 Feb, 2022

HAMBURG: Chicago soybean futures on Monday rose to their highest since June and corn also gained on concerns over possible reduced supplies from weather-damaged South American harvests.

Wheat was underpinned by Black Sea political tension. Markets are also positioning ahead of world grain and oilseed supply and demand forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Wednesday.

Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans hit their highest since June 2021 at $15.79-1/4 a bushel. Soybeans were up 1.4% at $15.75-1/2 a bushel as of 1150 GMT.

Corn rose 1.3% to $6.28-3/4 a bushel. Wheat gained 1.1% to $7.72 a bushel.

"Soybeans and corn are being strengthened today by the continued worry that bad weather will cut South American crops and so export volumes at a time of tight U.S. supplies," said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager. "The focus on South America is now moving from Brazil to Argentina ahead of the new crop forecasts by the USDA later this week."

South American corn and soybean crop estimates have been cut after adverse weather ranging from drought, heatwaves to excessive rain.

Soybeans rise on South American crop shortfall; corn, wheat up

This week's USDA crop supply and demand reports are expected to show tighter grain and oilseed supplies and smaller crops in Brazil and Argentina.

Argentina's soybean crop faces a make-or-break period ahead as the risk of drought creeps back, with rainfall "erratic" and heavy rain looking unlikely until the second half of February, the Rosario grains exchange said.

"Wheat continues to receive support from political tension between Russia and Ukraine, with concern a possible conflict could disrupt Black Sea wheat exports," Ammermann said.

"Grains and soybeans are also receiving support from the fear of inflation now in focus in the outside financial markets. If markets fear inflation, they commonly trade this by investing in grains and energy commodities."

Chicago soybean soybean

Comments

1000 characters

Soybeans climb to eight-month high on S.American supply worries

At least two security forces personnel injured in Quetta blast

At least 19 killed in avalanche on Afghan-Pakistan border

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia's interior ministries agree on strengthening ties

DI Khan mayoral slot: ECP disqualifies Ali Amin Gandapur's brother

Hyundai suffers backlash in India after Pakistani partner tweets on IIOJK

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

PSL 2022: NCOC allows 50% occupancy, children under 12 at Lahore stadium

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.38 billion

Tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup game sold out within hours

Iran nuclear deal talks to resume in Vienna on Tuesday: EU

Read more stories