NAB initiates another probe against Nawaz

Recorder Report 07 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started another corruption inquiry against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif regarding alleged misappropriation in $250 million given by government of Japan to Pakistan for Social Action Programme (SAC) in 1998.

Source said that NAB has written a letter to Ministry of Planning and Development and sought a record of $250 million loan availed from Japan for the SAC when Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister.

They said that the NAB has started an inquiry in this regard and it suspects that the funds were allegedly transferred in the account of “Qarz Utro and Mulk sunuro” program accounts. However, the NAB has not yet officially confirmed the latest inquiry against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

