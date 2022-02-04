NY cocoa may revisit Jan. 20 high of $2,695

SINGAPORE: New York March cocoa may revisit its Jan. 20 high of $2,695 per tonne, as it has broken a resistance at $2,635.

This resistance is the last barrier towards $2,695.

The next resistance at $2,660 may be simply ignored.

The downtrend from $2,695 is unlikely to extend, as it has been so much reversed.

Caution should be observed when cocoa breaks the support at $2,598, as this break could both open the way towards $2,537-$2,568 range and signal a resumption of the downtrend from $2,695.

