ANL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.83%)
ASC 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.35%)
ASL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.88%)
AVN 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
FFL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
FNEL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
GGGL 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.7%)
GGL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.57%)
GTECH 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.64%)
MLCF 34.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.27%)
PACE 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.73%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.7%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
TELE 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.22%)
TPL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-6.63%)
TPLP 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-5.22%)
TREET 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.83%)
TRG 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
UNITY 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.85%)
WAVES 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.46%)
BR100 4,732 Increased By 16.7 (0.35%)
BR30 18,497 Increased By 13.8 (0.07%)
KSE100 45,980 Increased By 116.8 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,013 Increased By 58.5 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,420
4824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,448,663
6,37724hr
Sindh
547,920
Punjab
485,810
Balochistan
34,634
Islamabad
130,373
KPK
199,195
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

All in a day: Zuckerberg loses $29bn, Bezos set to pocket $20bn

Reuters 04 Feb, 2022

Mark Zuckerberg lost $29 billion in net worth on Thursday as Meta Platforms Inc's stock marked a record one-day plunge, while fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos was set to add $20 billion to his personal valuation after Amazon's blockbuster earnings.

Meta's stock fell 26%, erasing more than $200 billion in the biggest ever single-day market value wipeout for a US company. That pulled down founder and Chief Executive Officer Zuckerberg's net worth to $85 billion, according to Forbes.

Zuckerberg owns about 12.8% of the tech behemoth formerly known as Facebook.

Bezos, the founder and chairman of e-commerce retailer Amazon, owns about 9.9% of the company, according to Refinitiv data. He is also the world's third richest man, according to Forbes.

Amazon's holiday-quarter profit surged, thanks to its investments in electric vehicle company Rivian; and the company said it would hike annual prices of Prime subscriptions in the United States, sending its shares up 15% in extended trading and readying it for its biggest percentage gain since October 2009 on Friday.

World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during Covid: report

Bezos' net worth rose 57% to $177 billion in 2021 from a year earlier, according to Forbes, largely from Amazon's boom during the pandemic when people were highly dependent on online shopping.

Zuckerberg's one-day wealth decline is among the biggest ever and comes after Tesla Inc top boss Elon Musk's $35 billion single-day paper loss in November.

Musk, the world's richest person, had then polled Twitter users if he should sell 10% of his stake in the electric carmaker.

Tesla shares have yet to recover from the resulting selloff.

Following the $29 billion wipeout, Zuckerberg is in the twelfth spot on Forbes' list of real-time billionaires, below Indian business moguls Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

To be sure, trading in technology stocks remains volatile as investors struggle to price in the impact of high inflation and an expected rise in interest rates. Meta shares could very well recover sooner rather than later, with the hit to Zuckerberg's wealth staying on paper.

Tesla reports record profit, sees more supply chain woes in 2022

Zuckerberg sold $4.47 billion worth of Meta shares last year, before 2021's tech rout. The stock sales were carried out as part of a pre-set 10b5-1 trading plan, which executives use to allay concerns about insider trading.

Mark Zuckerberg Elon Musk Jeff Bezos Amazon Meta Platforms

Comments

1000 characters

All in a day: Zuckerberg loses $29bn, Bezos set to pocket $20bn

Tarin derives strength from IMF tranche

5th wave: Pakistan reports another 6,377 cases, 48 deaths

Xi to meet Putin as tensions rise with West

Islamabad, Riyadh agree to operationalise $1.2bn oil facility

IMF forecasts real growth at 4pc at factor cost

SBP introduces Raast instant payment system

PBC submits proposals on trade, exports

CAD, inflation challenges driven by rising world commodity prices: Baqir

Exchange companies, dealers must integrate with online system: FBR

Naya Pakistan Low-Cost Housing: SBP notifies some amendments

Read more stories