ANL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.83%)
ASC 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.35%)
ASL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.88%)
AVN 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
CNERGY 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
FFL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
FNEL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
GGGL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.57%)
GGL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
GTECH 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.69%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.8%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.33%)
PRL 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.84%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
TELE 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.22%)
TPL 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.69%)
TPLP 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-5.65%)
TREET 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.83%)
TRG 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
UNITY 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.85%)
WAVES 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
WTL 2.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
YOUW 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.72%)
BR100 4,731 Increased By 16 (0.34%)
BR30 18,497 Increased By 13.4 (0.07%)
KSE100 45,969 Increased By 106.2 (0.23%)
KSE30 18,006 Increased By 51 (0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,420
4824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,448,663
6,37724hr
Sindh
547,920
Punjab
485,810
Balochistan
34,634
Islamabad
130,373
KPK
199,195
Feb 04, 2022
Palm oil treads water below recent highs, awaits clarity on Indonesia exports

Reuters 04 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures established a tight trading range on either side of 5,550 ringgit per tonne on Friday as market participants took stock of volatile global markets, while still assessing the impact of Indonesia's new curbs on palm exports.

Indonesian authorities shocked global edible oil markets last week by implementing a new rule that made it mandatory for palm oil producers to sell 20% of their output to domestic consumers at fixed prices.

The rule change has clouded the outlook for crude palm oil supplies from Indonesia, and upended global edible oil markets by making what is traditionally the cheapest vegetable oil the costliest among the three major edible oils traded across the world.

Palm oil may fall towards 5,484 ringgit

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.34% to 5,530 ringgit ($1,322) per tonne in early trade.

Fundamentals

  • World food prices rebounded in January and remained near 10-year highs, led by a jump in the vegetable oils index, the UN food agency said on Thursday.

  • India is in its first government-to-government negotiations with Russia for the long-term supply of fertilizers, government and industry sources said, hedging against geopolitical instability and high global prices.

  • Global crop prices recovered some of the lost ground on Friday through profit-taking, with March soybeans and corn regaining footings above psychologically significant price levels to stay on course for strong weekly gains.

  • Oil prices climbed on Friday, extending sharp gains in the previous session as frigid weather swept across large swathes of the United States, threatening to further disrupt oil supplies.

  • China's main commodity futures markets will be closed until Feb. 7 due to the Spring Festival holiday.

  • Palm oil may rise into the 5,608-5,676 ringgit range, as it is stabilising around a support at 5,484 ringgit per tonne, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Oil Palm

Palm oil treads water below recent highs, awaits clarity on Indonesia exports

