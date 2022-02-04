Palm oil treads water below recent highs, awaits clarity on Indonesia exports

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures established a tight trading range on either side of 5,550 ringgit per tonne on Friday as market participants took stock of volatile global markets, while still assessing the impact of Indonesia's new curbs on palm exports.

Indonesian authorities shocked global edible oil markets last week by implementing a new rule that made it mandatory for palm oil producers to sell 20% of their output to domestic consumers at fixed prices.

The rule change has clouded the outlook for crude palm oil supplies from Indonesia, and upended global edible oil markets by making what is traditionally the cheapest vegetable oil the costliest among the three major edible oils traded across the world.

Palm oil may fall towards 5,484 ringgit

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.34% to 5,530 ringgit ($1,322) per tonne in early trade.

Fundamentals