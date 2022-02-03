ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,770 Increased By 15.8 (0.33%)
BR30 18,802 Increased By 84.5 (0.45%)
KSE100 46,157 Increased By 37.9 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,097 Increased By 27.3 (0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil slips as trading resumes after break, losses likely to be limited

Reuters 03 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures slumped over 1% from recent highs on Thursday, following the Lunar New Year break, but selling pressure was limited due to Indonesia's new mandate for 20% of domestic output to be sold at home.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dipped 1.10% to 5,528 ringgit ($1,315.87) per tonne in early trade.

The contract hit a record high of 5,700 ringgit a tonne at the end of January, and prices are expected to remain well supported while market participants assess how Indonesia's new domestic sales mandate impacts crude palm oil flows from the world's largest palm oil producer and exporter.

Indonesia’s palm oil export curbs upend global edible oil markets

Strong global soybean prices amid crop health worries in South America are also expected to lend support to edible oil prices.

Fundamentals

  • US soybean futures maintained their recent upward momentum in early trade, building on Wednesday's advance to eight-month highs on the back of expectations that lower South American supplies will lift demand for US soybeans.

  • Crude oil prices eased in early trade, following OPEC's decision to stick with planned moderate output increases.

  • Palm oil FCPOc3 may test a resistance at 5,676 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into the 5,749-5,794 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Wheat soyabean Oil Palm

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil slips as trading resumes after break, losses likely to be limited

PM fine-tunes his China visit agenda

PM commends security forces after Panjgur, Naushki attacks

Can inflation be tamed without hurting growth?

IT minister opposes ban on crypto-currency

IMF’s board approves $1bn loan tranche

Oil prices take a breather as OPEC+ sticks to output plans

Pakistan needs structural transformation of economy: ADB

UAE says it destroyed three drones that entered its airspace

Jul-Jan trade deficit widens 91.9pc YoY

Immovable properties: New valuation rates notified thru SROs further suspended

Read more stories