Copper firmer on supply worry, but gains capped as dollar slide pauses

Copper prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by lingering concerns over low inventories, but gains were limited as markets in top metals consumer China were shut for a week-long holiday and a slide in the US dollar paused.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4% to $9,877.50 a tonne by 0330 GMT.

Fundamentals

Copper inventories in LME-approved warehouses stood at 84,875 tonnes, down 65% since August.

Aluminium climbed 1% to $3,014.50 a tonne, rebounding after a 1.5% drop in the previous session.

Copper climbs on low inventories, soft dollar