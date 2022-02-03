ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,765 Increased By 10.7 (0.23%)
BR30 18,764 Increased By 47.4 (0.25%)
KSE100 46,105 Decreased By -14 (-0.03%)
KSE30 18,075 Increased By 5.8 (0.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Copper firmer on supply worry, but gains capped as dollar slide pauses

Reuters 03 Feb, 2022

Copper prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by lingering concerns over low inventories, but gains were limited as markets in top metals consumer China were shut for a week-long holiday and a slide in the US dollar paused.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4% to $9,877.50 a tonne by 0330 GMT.

Fundamentals

  • Copper inventories in LME-approved warehouses stood at 84,875 tonnes, down 65% since August.

  • Aluminium climbed 1% to $3,014.50 a tonne, rebounding after a 1.5% drop in the previous session.

Copper climbs on low inventories, soft dollar

  • Rising geopolitical tensions surrounding Ukraine have fuelled market anxiety about metals supply, including aluminium, as the United States has threatened to hit major producer Russia with economic sanctions.

  • The United States will send nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover from the crisis over the massing of Russian troops near Ukraine, US officials said on Wednesday.

  • The U.S dollar found a footing in Asia on Thursday as investors awaited policy decisions and outlook from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank.

  • The dollar's softness after recently tumbling from a 19-month peak helped lift copper prices over the previous two sessions, as a weaker US currency makes greenback-denominated metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Copper

