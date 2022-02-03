KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.260 billion and the number of lots traded at 12,729.

Major business was contributed by NSDQ 100 amounting to PKR 4.666 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 4.059 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.264 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.753 billion), Platinum (PKR 744.278 million), Silver (PKR 526.387 million), DJ (PKR 518.799 million), Natural Gas (PKR 333.543 million), SP 500 (PKR 189.819 million), Copper (PKR 170.123 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 33.639 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 12 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 13.494 million were traded.

