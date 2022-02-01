ANL 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.24%)
ASC 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.7%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
AVN 112.60 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.07%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
FFL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.53%)
FNEL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
GGGL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.11%)
GGL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (7.28%)
GTECH 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.19%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.92 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.51%)
PACE 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.93%)
PIBTL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
PRL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.67%)
PTC 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.31%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.67%)
SNGP 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.08%)
TELE 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
TPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (12.94%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 41.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TRG 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.8%)
UNITY 31.92 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (7.91%)
WAVES 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.16%)
WTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
BR100 4,705 Increased By 68.4 (1.48%)
BR30 18,582 Increased By 222.8 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,704 Increased By 329.2 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,934 Increased By 104.2 (0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
US FTC to review Microsoft's $68.7bn deal for Activision: Bloomberg News

Reuters Updated 01 Feb, 2022

The US antitrust review of Microsoft Corp's $68.7 billion proposed acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard Inc will be handled by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The FTC, instead of the Justice Department, will investigate whether the takeover will harm competition, the report said.

Microsoft, Activision and FTC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The deal announced by Microsoft in January is its biggest-ever and is set to be the largest all-cash acquisition on record. It will bolster Microsoft's firepower in the booming videogaming market where it takes on leaders Tencent Holdings Ltd and Sony Group Corp.

In a wave of consolidations sweeping the gaming sector, Sony said on Monday it will acquire Bungie Inc, the original creator of the "Halo" videogame and developer of "Destiny", in a deal valued at $3.6 billion.

Microsoft says it observed destructive malware in systems belonging to several Ukraine govt agencies

In a bid to toughen merger guidelines, the FTC and the Justice Department had last month issued a joint statement saying that industries had become increasingly concentrated and a surge in merger filings in 2020 and 2021 signaled the situation will worsen.

Days later, the FTC voted unanimously to sue to block arms maker Lockheed Martin's proposed $4.4 billion purchase of rocket engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc over antitrust concerns.

