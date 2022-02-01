Copper rebounds on dollar pullback, Fed policymakers' cautious tone

Benchmark copper prices were firmer in early trade on Tuesday, as the US dollar lost ground and risk sentiment improved after Federal Reserve policymakers allayed investor fears of a rapid pace of monetary tightening.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.3% at $9,530.50 a tonne, as of 0236 GMT, following a 2.2% decline in January, pressured by the dollar's strength and concerns over prospects of a more hawkish US central bank.

A firmer dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies, while higher US interest rates could trim liquidity in financial markets and hamper global economic recovery prospects, thus hurting demand for metals.

LME copper may test support at $9,394 this week

The dollar nursed its wounds following its biggest drop in nearly three weeks against major peers, as Fed policymakers signalled a lift-off in rates in March, but spoke cautiously about what might follow.

Fundamentals