ANL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.6%)
ASC 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.03%)
ASL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
AVN 112.74 Increased By ▲ 3.49 (3.19%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
FFL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.2%)
FNEL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.53%)
GGGL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.8%)
GGL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (8.09%)
GTECH 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.09%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
KOSM 4.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.45%)
PACE 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.13%)
PIBTL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
PRL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.16%)
PTC 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
SNGP 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.14%)
TELE 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
TPL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (12.78%)
TPLP 31.14 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (14.07%)
TREET 40.90 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.6%)
TRG 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.46%)
UNITY 31.43 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.25%)
WAVES 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.23%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
YOUW 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
BR100 4,700 Increased By 63.7 (1.37%)
BR30 18,512 Increased By 152.4 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,703 Increased By 327.9 (0.72%)
KSE30 17,939 Increased By 109.2 (0.61%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Copper rebounds on dollar pullback, Fed policymakers' cautious tone

Reuters 01 Feb, 2022

Benchmark copper prices were firmer in early trade on Tuesday, as the US dollar lost ground and risk sentiment improved after Federal Reserve policymakers allayed investor fears of a rapid pace of monetary tightening.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.3% at $9,530.50 a tonne, as of 0236 GMT, following a 2.2% decline in January, pressured by the dollar's strength and concerns over prospects of a more hawkish US central bank.

A firmer dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies, while higher US interest rates could trim liquidity in financial markets and hamper global economic recovery prospects, thus hurting demand for metals.

LME copper may test support at $9,394 this week

The dollar nursed its wounds following its biggest drop in nearly three weeks against major peers, as Fed policymakers signalled a lift-off in rates in March, but spoke cautiously about what might follow.

Fundamentals

  • Trading volumes, however, were expected to remain thin as markets in top metals consumer China remained closed for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

  • Chile's copper output ended 2021 down 1.9% at 5.68 million tonnes, the country's statistics agency said on Monday, while output in the world's top copper producer dipped 0.6% in the final month of the year to 503,605 tonnes.

  • Tensions between Russia and the United States over Moscow's troop build-up near Ukraine spilled into the United Nations Security Council on Monday, with both countries accusing each other of being "provocative."

