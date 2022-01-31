ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 18,360 Increased By 442.1 (2.47%)
KSE100 45,375 Increased By 296.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,830 Increased By 37 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper prices tick up in trade thinned by China holiday

Reuters 31 Jan, 2022

LONDON: Copper prices ticked higher on Monday as the dollar lost ground, but trading volumes were thin as markets in top metals consumer China were closed for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) inched up 0.6% to $9,560 per tonne by 1230 GMT, overcoming some early weakness.

"Trading will be relatively quiet throughout the whole week because of the Chinese New Year. But at the moment base metals are supported by benign equity markets and dollar pushing metals up," said Commerzbank commodity analyst Daniel Briesemann.

A weaker dollar supports demand for commodities it is priced in, while firmer stock markets point to a higher risk appetite from investors.

The industrial metal, considered an economic bellwether, was set for its biggest monthly loss since September as markets braced for higher US interest rates.

Copper heads for biggest weekly fall since October

Thin Trade: The Shanghai Futures Exchange will reopen on Feb. 7.

Aluminium: Benchmark prices for the lightweight metal fell 0.9% to $3,054 per tonne.

But it was on track for a monthly gain of more than 9%, the biggest since November 2020, on lower output, solid demand and concerns that an escalation of the Ukraine conflict could disrupt exports from major producer Russia.

China: Growth in top metals consumer China's factory activity slowed in January as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and tough lockdowns hit production and demand, but the slight expansion offered some signs of resilience as the world's second-largest economy enters a likely bumpy new year.

Copper Poll: Copper prices are set to languish this year, a Reuters poll of analysts showed, weighed down by weaker demand as rising interest rates curb economic growth, while mines churn out more supply.

Tensions: Europe needs to diversify its energy supplies, the head of NATO said on Sunday, as Britain warned it was "highly likely" that Russia, the continent's biggest natural gas supplier, was looking to invade Ukraine.

Base metals producers in Europe, especially aluminium and zinc, are heavy users of power.

Other Prices: Zinc added 0.9% to $3,634 per tonne, lead rose 0.2% to $2,267, tin was up 0.7% to $42,000 while nickel was up 0.4% to $22,430.

LME copper copper price Copper export

Comments

1000 characters

Copper prices tick up in trade thinned by China holiday

PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani resigns as Senate opposition leader

SC suspends LHC's decision of declaring River Ravi Urban Development Project illegal

Fawad calls for constitutional amendment for appointment of new judges

Opposition will face defeat in their rallies: Sheikh Rashid

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

UAE to introduce federal corporate tax on business profits from June 1, 2023

ECNEC approves K-IV project worth Rs126bn: Asad Umar

Turkish crypto company Bitci to open exchanges in Brazil, Spain

Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO:ISPR

Israeli president presses on with Dubai visit after UAE intercepts missile

Read more stories