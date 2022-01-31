ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 18,360 Increased By 442.1 (2.47%)
KSE100 45,375 Increased By 296.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,830 Increased By 37 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
FTSE 100 rises on Vodafone, Shell boost; set to end month higher

Reuters 31 Jan, 2022

London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday led by strong gains in energy stocks, with oil prices on track for their best month in almost a year, while Vodafone topped the index on plans to design its own chip architecture.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.3%, on-track to end its second month higher, with Shell, BP and Vodafone the top boosts.

Vodafone was the top FTSE 100 gainer, up 3.6%, after saying it would work with Intel Corp and other silicon vendors on designing its own chip architecture to drive innovation and efficiency in nascent OpenRAN network technology.

FTSE 100 in high spirits on Diageo results

Investors now await a key monetary policy decision from the Bank of England due later this week where expectations are for a 50-basis-point rate hike, its second hike in a row, as it looks to tame rising inflation pressure.

"There are some concerns about the hit to disposable income from the surge in inflation coming in the spring, but this might just redouble the committee's (MPC) resolve to bring it back under control," according to Brian Hillard, chief UK economist at Societe General.

The FTSE 100 is set to end the month 1.4% higher, significantly outperforming its mid-cap peers and the wider European stock aggregate, which are both on track to record their worst month since March 2020.

Robust performance in higher weightage banking and energy shares on expectations of rising interest rates and soaring oil prices, respectively, and a lower representation of technology stocks that do not perform well in a high-interest scenario has helped the FTSE 100 outperform.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.8% with travel and leisure stocks gaining the most.

Among stocks, British recruiting firm SThree jumped 8.3% after its annual profit nearly doubled.

Britain's biggest online-only estate agency, Purplebricks Group gained 2.5% after it forecast a return to growth in 2023, after it posted a half-year loss hurt by charges related to "process issues".

FTSE 100 OpenRAN network technology

