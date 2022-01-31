ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,626 Increased By 3.1 (0.07%)
BR30 18,067 Increased By 149.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,315 Increased By 237 (0.53%)
KSE30 17,803 Increased By 10 (0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Palm oil may test resistance at 5,676 ringgit

Reuters 31 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a resistance at 5,676 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into the 5,749-5,794 ringgit range.

The contract is riding on an extended wave 5, which consists of five smaller waves. The powerful wave 5-3 is unfolding. The strong surge on Jan. 28 confirmed this wave.

This wave 5-3 could be much longer than the wave 5-1, to travel far above 5,676 ringgit. An estimated target zone will be from 5,868 ringgit to 5,986 ringgit.

A realistic target could be either 5,749 ringgit or 5,794 ringgit. Support is at 5,608 ringgit, a break below which could cause a fall into the 5,484 ringgit to 5,558 ringgit range.

Palm scales record high on reduced Indonesia supply outlook

A correction from the current level may be limited to 5,425 ringgit. On the daily chart, palm oil is near a resistance zone of 5,641-5,821 ringgit.

Resistances established by the trendline have proved to be effective in triggering deep drops.

Whether the trendline could cause another one is still subject to further observation.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

