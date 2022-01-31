Palm oil may test resistance at 5,676 ringgit

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a resistance at 5,676 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into the 5,749-5,794 ringgit range.

The contract is riding on an extended wave 5, which consists of five smaller waves. The powerful wave 5-3 is unfolding. The strong surge on Jan. 28 confirmed this wave.

This wave 5-3 could be much longer than the wave 5-1, to travel far above 5,676 ringgit. An estimated target zone will be from 5,868 ringgit to 5,986 ringgit.

A realistic target could be either 5,749 ringgit or 5,794 ringgit. Support is at 5,608 ringgit, a break below which could cause a fall into the 5,484 ringgit to 5,558 ringgit range.

A correction from the current level may be limited to 5,425 ringgit. On the daily chart, palm oil is near a resistance zone of 5,641-5,821 ringgit.

Resistances established by the trendline have proved to be effective in triggering deep drops.

Whether the trendline could cause another one is still subject to further observation.

