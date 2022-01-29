ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PTI reorganising its Lahore office

Itrat Bashir 29 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: To capture the prize trophy of Lahore during the local bodies’ elections, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is gearing up its efforts by reorganising its Lahore office and addressing grassroots-level issues faced by the people. Sources privy to the party matters told Business Recorder on Friday that the PTI is serious about winning the city during the second phase of the local bodies elections which is expected to be held somewhere in July. “The party has around six months to strengthen its roots in the provincial metropolis and subsequently gain voting numbers,” they said.

They averred that the party realises that winning the provincial capital, a stronghold of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), will be a big challenge for them since not much work has been carried out in the city while the PTI workers are disconnected from the party. Thus, they said, the party has decided to reorganise the party office in Lahore along with other district offices and launch big projects at the union council level to address local issues.

They admitted that at present the party workers in Lahore feel ignored by the previous PTI Lahore office bearers as well as by the party high ups, and thus many workers are angry with the party. “With these sentiments, we cannot expect to contest the elections. The party has seen the mood of the workers and the shortcomings of the previous Lahore office bearers, and subsequently decided to take decisive steps to address the problem,” they added.

According to them, previously the PTI Lahore office was divided into two zones (north and south) with two presidents; now it has been decided to unify the offices and appoint one president. Moreover, a competent team will be selected for the Lahore district that will meet the expectations of the local PTI workers.

The sources disclosed that three names are floating for the slot of PTI Lahore President: Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, who is already performing duty as Vice Chairman of Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) Lahore; Ali Imtiaz Warraich, who is PTI Central Punjab General Secretary at present; and Mian Akram Usman, former PTI Lahore General Secretary. “It is expected that the party will announce the new team for Lahore in a few days,” they added.

“To appease the people of Lahore, the Punjab government has decided to start big projects in the city at union council level; such projects will address issues relating to electricity, gas, water and sewerage. This is a part of the party’s strategy for local bodies’ elections; we want to enter the elections in Lahore on strong footing,” they added.

Meanwhile, sources also disclosed that before the elections in Lahore, the Punjab government intends to split the provincial capital Lahore into two districts; the work is in progress and it is expected that the Punjab Chief Minister will order the division in a few months. “Moreover, the party is pondering over the option of two deputy mayors for the two new districts; the final decision will be taken after the consultation with the opposition parties,” they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

