ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,219
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,410,033
7,96324hr
Sindh
538,196
Punjab
474,208
Balochistan
34,277
Islamabad
125,203
KPK
190,578
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold eyes worst week since Nov

Reuters 29 Jan, 2022

NEW YORK: Gold extended declines on Friday and was set for its worst week since late November as growing expectations of US interest rate hikes pushed the dollar to a multi-month high.

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,784.40 per ounce at 10:48 a.m. ET (1548 GMT). It hit a six-week low of $1,779.20 earlier in the session, heading for an about 2.6% weekly drop.

US gold futures fell 0.7% to $1,783.10.

Gold prices slipped below its 100-day and 200-day moving averages in the last session, after the US Federal Reserve reaffirmed plans to end its pandemic-era bond purchases and signalled an interest rate hike in March.

“The current market environment has been very detrimental for gold. Investors are completely reassessing Fed expectations,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA.

“There’s still some momentum selling in gold, but we’re getting closer to a potential bottom now that it has broken past $1,800.”

Rising rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

The rate hike expectations set the dollar on track for its biggest weekly rise in seven months, making gold more expensive for overseas buyers.

However, gold’s credentials as an inflation hedge is likely to attract renewed attention with rising stock market volatility amid a market adjusting to a rising interest rate environment, Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen wrote in a note.

Also likely to limit bullion’s decline was the World Gold Council’s forecast that demand for jewellery, small bars and coins would remain strong in 2022. It also expects central banks to continue buying gold but at a slower pace.

Gold Dollar Spot gold US gold US interest rate

Comments

Comments are closed.

Gold eyes worst week since Nov

Up to 10.09pc hike in POL products’ prices likely

Bill backed by IMF sails thru Senate as well

PM briefed about Ravi project

SPI down 0.11pc WoW

Denial of 60pc input tax credit: Non-issuance of STGOs costs FBR dearly

Misinformation threatening cohesion in society: COAS

Senator’s cousin among four killed in Sui blast

PM’s China visit to reinforce ‘all-weather strategic partnership’

IPPs: PPIB irked by withdrawal of tax exemptions

‘Transgressions of judiciary’ always proved harmful: Fawad

Read more stories