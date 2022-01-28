CBOT corn may rise into $6.33 to $6.40-3/4 range

SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn may break a resistance at $6.27-1/2 per bushel and rise into $6.33 to $6.40-3/4 range, driven by a wave (c).

This wave (c) started at $5.85-1/2.

It is expected to travel to $6.40-3/4, the 100% projection level.

A pennant from $5.62-1/2 suggests a similar target.

The correction triggered by the resistance at $6.27-1/2 has been basically limited above a support at $6.19-1/2 on Thursday.

This mild move signals a prevailing bullish sentiment.

CBOT corn may hover below $6.19-1/2

A break below $6.19-1/2 could cause a fall to $6.13. On the daily chart, the contract is riding on a wave c from $5.62-1/2.

This wave count is different from the one on the hourly chart. However, both the counts point north.

The wave c is expected to travel to $6.49-1/4.

Corn is about to break $6.28-3/4 and gain more towards this level. Confirmation of a break could be a surge above the Jan. 25 high of $6.31.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.