ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.95%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.63%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.01%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.64%)
TPL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.81%)
TPLP 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.69%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 84.00 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (8.81%)
UNITY 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WAVES 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,614 Increased By 3.5 (0.08%)
BR30 17,609 Decreased By -11.8 (-0.07%)
KSE100 45,058 Increased By 102.9 (0.23%)
KSE30 17,783 Increased By 44.6 (0.25%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,162
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,393,887
7,53924hr
Sindh
533,496
Punjab
469,540
Balochistan
34,131
Islamabad
122,098
KPK
187,983
Palm oil may test resistance at 5,484 ringgit

Reuters 27 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a resistance at 5,484 ringgit per tonne, a break above could lead to a gain into 5,558-5,608 ringgit range.

The strong surge on Wednesday suggests the development of an extended wave 5, which consists of five smaller waves. The powerful wave 5-3 is unfolding.

This wave is supposed to be longer than the wave 5-1, to travel above 5,676 ringgit. With CBOT soybeans and corn rising a lot on Wednesday, palm oil may jump to 5,484 ringgit on Thursday.

Support is at 5,366 ringgit, a break below could cause a fall into the 5,247-5,292 ringgit range. On the daily chart, the bearish divergence on the daily RSI was violated.

Palm oil closes higher as supply concerns linger

The violation simply confirms an exceptionally bullish market. The contract is expected to climb into a range of the 5,641-5,821 ringgit range, as pointed by a rising trendline.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

