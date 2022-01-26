CBOT wheat may retest support at $8.07

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may retest a support at $8.07 per bushel, a break below could cause a fall to $7.98-1/2.

The contract failed to break a strong resistance at $8.28-1/2. The correction triggered by this barrier could be deep enough to extend to $7.98-1/2, as pointed by a rising trendline.

The support at $8.07 caused a bounce which may end below $8.20-1/4. Only a rise above this level could signal the continuation of the uptrend.

On the daily chart, the uptrend remains firm, as the pattern from $6.87-3/4 looks like a big flag, which suggests a target of $9.20.

The anticipated fall is regarded as the second pullback towards the flag.

Upon the completion of the pullback, the uptrend may resume towards the resistance zone of $8.35-1/2 to $8.38-1/2.

