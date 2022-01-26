TI report ‘testifies’ that incumbent govt is a ‘thief’: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Terming the report of Transparency International (TI) as a charge sheet against the PTI government, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that TI’s report has testified for the second time that the incumbent government is a ‘thief.’

In his reaction to TI report, Shehbaz said that it is unfortunate that Pakistan has slipped 16 notches further in the corruption index. “Corruption is increasing rapidly under Imran Niazi and the whole world is now saying that Pakistani Prime Minister is a thief,” he added.

The PML-N leader further said that under Nawaz Sharif’s honest and competent leadership, corruption in Pakistan declined as good governance, transparency and legal reforms of PML-N improved the ranking of Pakistan in the corruption index by 23 places and country’s image improved in the comity of nations.

