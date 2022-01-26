ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.08%)
AVN 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.74%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
GGL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.85%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
SNGP 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
TPL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
TPLP 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.33%)
TREET 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.01%)
TRG 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.6%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 17,334 Decreased By -77.5 (-0.45%)
KSE100 44,888 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,696 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2022
Markets

ADM profit up nearly 14pc on strong biofuel demand, ethanol margins

Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

CHICAGO/BENGALURU: Global grain trader Archer-Daniels-Midland Co reported a jump of nearly 14% in fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday as rising biofuel demand and strong ethanol margins helped to boost operating profit at its carbohydrate solutions division.

High energy and grain costs, however, clipped earnings at the corn-processing unit, as well as its core ag services and oilseeds segment where operating profit fell from the same quarter a year earlier.

Shares were flat in pre-margin trading.

ADM’s results offer a look into how the world’s biggest grain traders are weathering the shifts in food and fuel demand triggered by the pandemic and soaring inflation.

ADM and rival agribusinesses Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Co, together known as the ABCD quartet of grain trading giants, have benefited from rising demand for food and renewable fuel as economies reopen.

But surging prices for the grain and oilseeds ADM buys, sells, processes and ships around the globe have presented a challenge.

ADM said earnings in ag services and oilseeds, its largest unit by revenue, were propelled by strong demand for soyameal and vegetable oil. But the unit’s results were dented by about $250 million in net negative timing effects in crushing, which the company expects to recoup in the first half of 2022.

High corn and energy costs held back earnings in sweeteners and starches, but the resumption of ADM’s dry corn ethanol mills after pandemic closures helped its carbohydrate solutions unit more than double its operating profit.

ADM’s expanding nutrition unit posted stronger results.

ADM’s net earnings rose to $782 million, or $1.38 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $687 million, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, earnings of $1.50 a share topped the consensus analyst estimate of $1.37, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

grain biofuel grain trade ADM

