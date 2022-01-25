ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.08%)
AVN 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.74%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
GGL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.85%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
SNGP 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
TPL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
TPLP 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.33%)
TREET 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.01%)
TRG 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.6%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By 16 (0.35%)
BR30 17,340 Decreased By -71.6 (-0.41%)
KSE100 44,916 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,698 Decreased By -28.1 (-0.16%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Canada's foreign ministry targeted in cyberattack

AFP 25 Jan, 2022

MONTREAL: Canada's foreign ministry was hit by a cyberattack last week that is still preventing diplomats from accessing certain online services, federal cyber security agencies confirmed on Monday.

A day after the attack, which took place on January 19, Canada's federal cyber security agency warned that critical infrastructure needed stronger defenses against "Russian state-sponsored cyber threats".

However, Canada's government said on Monday that it did not know the origin of last week's attack.

Canada offers loan, further support to Ukraine

"There is no indication that any other government departments have been impacted," the Treasury Board of Canada, which manages government operations, said in a statement.

Noting that the Canadian government faces daily cyber threats, the department said these "can result from system or application vulnerabilities, or from deliberate, persistent, targeted attacks by outside actors to gain access to information."

The revelation of the attack comes with international tensions rising around Ukraine, which the West believes is under threat of a Russian invasion.

In recent days, Kyiv has claimed to have "evidence" of Moscow's involvement in a major cyberattack that targeted several Ukrainian government sites.

The Kremlin has denied any Russian involvement.

