ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.08%)
AVN 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.74%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
GGL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.85%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
SNGP 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
TPL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
TPLP 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.33%)
TREET 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.01%)
TRG 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.6%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,606 Increased By 20.5 (0.45%)
BR30 17,362 Decreased By -50 (-0.29%)
KSE100 44,933 Increased By 8.9 (0.02%)
KSE30 17,704 Decreased By -22.2 (-0.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
CBOT soybeans may test resistance at $14.13

Reuters 25 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may test resistance at $14.13 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $14.23-3/4.

The correction on Monday was much deeper than expected. It may have been driven by a wave V-2, the second wave of a bigger wave V.

This wave count is based on the length of wave V-1, which looks much shorter than the wave I.

This will be a very exceptional relation if the wave V is considered complete.

CBOT soybeans may rise towards $14.38-1/2 to $14.46 range

Most likely, wave V consists of five smaller waves and has only partially unfolded. Support is at $13.84-3/4, a break below which could cause a fall into $13.56-1/4 to $13.72 range.

On the daily chart, a retracement analysis reveals a support at $13.85-3/4, around which the correction triggered by the resistance at $14.27-3/4 could have ended.

A break above $14.11 could lead to a gain to $14.27-3/4 while a break below $13.85-3/4 could open the way towards $13.49.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

soybean

