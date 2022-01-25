PM orders resolution of issues facing SEZs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to resolve the issues regarding Special Economic Zones (SEZs) on priority basis and ensure timely implementation of measures to facilitate investors.

The premier was chairing a high-level meeting on Special Economic Zones on Monday.

The prime minister was briefed in detail about the steps taken by the government to facilitate investors in the SEZs. The meeting was informed that Rashakai, Bolan and Allama Iqbal Industrial Cities have become fully operational and work on construction of industries is in progress.

The meeting was further informed that work on the Dhabeji SEZ is also in progress and it will be activated soon. The premier was told about the land available for industries in SEZs, and was informed that the approval and allotment of 1,500 acres of land for the construction of industries was given to 130 companies in 2021.

Supply of electricity and gas has been ensured in the active SEZs, he was further told. The meeting was attended by federal ministers Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Fawad Chaudhry, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, Chairman CPEC Azfar Ahsan, and relevant senior officials.

