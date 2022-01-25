ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
AVN 108.35 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.02%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.35%)
GGGL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
GGL 20.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
GTECH 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUMNL 6.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.91%)
PACE 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
PRL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.06%)
PTC 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.09%)
TELE 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.83%)
TPL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
TPLP 28.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.71%)
TREET 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.52%)
TRG 83.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.79%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.49%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.26%)
YOUW 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
BR100 4,638 Increased By 52.8 (1.15%)
BR30 17,800 Increased By 388.1 (2.23%)
KSE100 45,206 Increased By 281.6 (0.63%)
KSE30 17,834 Increased By 107.1 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
PM orders resolution of issues facing SEZs

Recorder Report Updated 25 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to resolve the issues regarding Special Economic Zones (SEZs) on priority basis and ensure timely implementation of measures to facilitate investors.

The premier was chairing a high-level meeting on Special Economic Zones on Monday.

The prime minister was briefed in detail about the steps taken by the government to facilitate investors in the SEZs. The meeting was informed that Rashakai, Bolan and Allama Iqbal Industrial Cities have become fully operational and work on construction of industries is in progress.

SEZs model: PM approves ‘One Stop Service’

The meeting was further informed that work on the Dhabeji SEZ is also in progress and it will be activated soon. The premier was told about the land available for industries in SEZs, and was informed that the approval and allotment of 1,500 acres of land for the construction of industries was given to 130 companies in 2021.

Supply of electricity and gas has been ensured in the active SEZs, he was further told. The meeting was attended by federal ministers Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Fawad Chaudhry, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, Chairman CPEC Azfar Ahsan, and relevant senior officials.

